The debacle at China Evergrande Group is heating up some of the nation’s social media platforms with discussions about its fate. Some argued the penny stock is worth a punt before another bid to beat the drop. Others said bankruptcy may be inevitable.

The drama took another turn for the worse when the developer’s major onshore unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, failed to repay a 4 billion yuan (US$547 million) note on Monday, an obligation among US$327 billion of liabilities choking the homebuilder. It is talking to bondholders about a solution on a “non-evasion of debt” basis.

The unit is already being investigated by regulators for market violations, a transgression that cripples Evergande’s ability to sell and list new bonds in offshore markets under China’s capital market rules. Several former executives have been detained over missing funds, local media outlet Caixin Global reported on Monday.

03:11 China real estate woes: Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in New York China real estate woes: Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in New York

“Not able to issue new notes means no more financing possibilities, just like no bullets to fight a war,” Zhou Si, a user with 810,000 followers on Weibo, said in a post on the short-message platform on Tuesday.