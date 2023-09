Hong Kong’s major stock index rebounded from a 10-month low as bargain hunters bought shares in the hope of profiting from their excessive declines.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent to 17,554.60 as of 9.53am local time, after closing a day earlier at its lowest since November 28. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced by 0.9 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent.

Alibaba Group Holding climbed 1 per cent to HK$84.70 after its delivery unit Cainiao Smart Logistics Network applied for an initial public offer in Hong Kong. The Hangzhou-based logistics company is aiming to raise at least US$1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, which would make it the world’s second-largest stock offering this year.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group rallied 4.5 per cent to HK$10.80 and Wuxi Biologics gained 4.7 per cent to HK$44.95. China Overseas Land and Investment added 1.9 per cent to HK$15.92 and JD.com rose 1.7 per cent to HK$114.10.