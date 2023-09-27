Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group rallied 4.5 per cent to HK$10.80 and Wuxi Biologics gained 4.7 per cent to HK$44.95. China Overseas Land and Investment added 1.9 per cent to HK$15.92 and JD.com rose 1.7 per cent to HK$114.10.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent to 17,554.60 as of 9.53am local time, after closing a day earlier at its lowest since November 28. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced by 0.9 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent.

Caution prevails ahead of the weeklong Mid-autumn and National Day holidays that start on Friday. Mainland China’s stock markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen will halt trading on Friday and the whole of next week, pushing traders to lighten their stock positions to minimise the risk of having their portfolios locked during the holiday.

The Hang Seng Index has lost more than 7 per cent this quarter, heading for a second straight quarterly loss, as the woes on troubled developer China Evergrande Group intensify and policymakers stop short of delivering more potent stimulus.

The markets of Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong gained while other major Asian markets fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 both lost 0.2 per cent.