Shares of debt-stricken property developer CIFI Holdings Group plunged by the most on record after trading resumed following a six-month suspension due to delay in filing financial results, with the company unveiling overnight a loss in the first half of the year.

The stock fell by 59 per cent to HK$0.31, and it has now lost nearly 96 per cent of its value from a peak in April 2021. Its capitalisation has been reduced from an all-time high of around HK$64 billion (US$8.2 billion) to a mere HK$3.3 billion.

In its delayed earnings release, the company turned to a loss of nearly 9 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) for first half of the year, from a profit of 1.9 billion yuan a year ago. It logged a 13 billion yuan loss for 2022, filings showed. But the company’s long-term liabilities shrank to 34.8 billion yuan by the end of June 2023, from 41.3 billion yuan at the end of 2022 while working capital dropped to 30.6 billion yuan from 49 billion yuan in the same period, indicating balance sheet downsizing.

CIFI Holdings (Group) headquarters in Shanghai. Photo: Handout

A gauge tracking mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined 6.2 per cent this month to trade near a one-year low. Meanwhile, an ICE BofA index tracking US$18.2 billion worth of Chinese junk bonds, mostly issued by developers, has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year.