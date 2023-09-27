A gauge tracking mainland developers listed in Hong Kong declined 6.2 per cent this month to trade near a one-year low. Meanwhile, an ICE BofA index tracking US$18.2 billion worth of Chinese junk bonds, mostly issued by developers, has lost nearly a quarter of its value this year.

The stock fell by 59 per cent to HK$0.31, and it has now lost nearly 96 per cent of its value from a peak in April 2021. Its capitalisation has been reduced from an all-time high of around HK$64 billion (US$8.2 billion) to a mere HK$3.3 billion.

Shares of debt-stricken property developer CIFI Holdings Group plunged by the most on record after trading resumed following a six-month suspension due to delay in filing financial results, with the company unveiling overnight a loss in the first half of the year.

“Given the default risk remains imminent for distressed property developers, their valuations and bond prices would still be under pressure. It may in turn weaken and narrow their refinancing abilities,” said Toni Ho, director at Lianhe Ratings.

“The property market is still suffering from the overheated prices in tier-1 and 2 cities and high leverage practices for some developers. It may still take time for the property market to get back to stabilised property price and sales volume,” said Ho.

Beijing has in recent weeks relaxed a raft of home-buying rules , including cuts to mortgage rates, but analysts said these measures are insufficient to fix the low consumer confidence problem.

“The stimulus policies for the real estate market were not as expected, hence the market was unable to continue its momentum of recovery,” CIFI managements said in the filing. “There has been no significant improvement in the market sentiment in a short period of time.”

CIFI’s contracted sales for the six months ending in June shrank 33.6 year per cent on year to 41.94 billion yuan “due to tough business environment in the real estate industry,” the company said.

“The strength of supportive policies will directly affect the subsequent development of the real estate market,” the firm’s management said while calling for bigger stimulus measures.

It said that China’s real estate market is witnessing “significant changes between supply and demand” and that the company would strengthen its sales efforts especially “in the cities with incentive policies”.