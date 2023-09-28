Hong Kong stocks dropped, with the benchmark hovering around a 10-month low, as surging oil prices and US Treasury yields dimmed the global growth outlook and dented investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 per cent to 17,531.74 as of 9.53am local time. The benchmark had added 0.8 per cent on Wednesday after hitting a 10-month low earlier in the week. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent.

Mainland China’s stock markets will be shut on Friday and all of next week for public holidays.

Machine tool maker Techtronic Industries slid 2.9 per cent to HK$74.85 and JD Health International lost 2.6 per cent to HK$38.20. Online game operator NetEase sank 1.9 per cent to HK$152.20 and Meituan dropped 1.7 per cent to HK$112.90. Tencent Holdings retreated 0.9 per cent to HK$299.60 and Alibaba Group Holding shed 0.2 per cent to HK$84.30.

Crude oil futures rose by as much as 1.4 per cent to US$95.03 a barrel, heading for the highest level in a year. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury increased to 4.6 per cent on Wednesday, the highest since 2007