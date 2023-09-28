Hong Kong stocks slip back to 10-month lows as rising oil prices and surging bond yields snuff out brief rebound
- Risk appetite sours after crude oil futures near the highest level in a year and yields on US 10-year Treasury climb to the highest levels since 2007
- The Hang Seng Index is headed for the second straight quarterly loss having retreated about 7 per cent this quarter as China’s property woes worsen
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 per cent to 17,531.74 as of 9.53am local time. The benchmark had added 0.8 per cent on Wednesday after hitting a 10-month low earlier in the week. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent.
Mainland China’s stock markets will be shut on Friday and all of next week for public holidays.
Machine tool maker Techtronic Industries slid 2.9 per cent to HK$74.85 and JD Health International lost 2.6 per cent to HK$38.20. Online game operator NetEase sank 1.9 per cent to HK$152.20 and Meituan dropped 1.7 per cent to HK$112.90. Tencent Holdings retreated 0.9 per cent to HK$299.60 and Alibaba Group Holding shed 0.2 per cent to HK$84.30.
Crude oil futures rose by as much as 1.4 per cent to US$95.03 a barrel, heading for the highest level in a year. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury increased to 4.6 per cent on Wednesday, the highest since 2007
The Hang Seng Index has lost about 7 per cent this quarter, heading for a second straight quarterly loss, as troubled developer China Evergrande Group’s woes intensified with the stimulus provided by policymakers falling short of expectations. While some data such as retail sales and industrial profits improved last month, investment banks including Nomura Holdings warned that the recovery might be short-lived before the economy worsens again next year.
Six companies debuted in Hong Kong and the mainland on Thursday. Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology rose 9 per cent to HK$60.60, online game operators Neusoft Xikang Holdings tumbled 34 per cent to HK$3.14 and ZX slipped 1.1 per cent to HK$13.84 in the city. Xian Actionpower Electric fell 1 per cent to 69.30 yuan in Shanghai, cross-border e-commerce platform SFC Holdings surged 180 per cent to 20.50 yuan in Shenzhen and Hubei Kait Automotive Electronic and Electrical Systems added 1.8 per cent to 7.50 yuan in Beijing.
Other major Asian markets showed a mixed trend with Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipping 0.8 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gaining 0.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advancing 0.2 per cent.