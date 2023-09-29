Hui and Xin Xin are sponsors of the restructuring support agreement with China Evergrande’s class A creditors, who held US$14.2 billion of claims tied to 10 defaulted US dollar-denominated bonds, one Hong Kong dollar convertible bond and one private loan.

“In general, the restructuring proposal needs approvals and signatures of key people in charge,” said Raymond Cheng, managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities in Hong Kong. As the number one person in Evergrande, “[The fact] Hui’s missing will definitely have a huge negative impact on the restructuring process.”

Hui and his offshore family vehicle Xin Xin (BVI) are sponsors of the restructuring support agreements with a committee of foreign creditors, including global hedge funds and distressed-debt investors, according to official documents. The situation also raised question marks over access to his assets to pay legal advisers and creditors.

China Evergrande Group’s US$20 billion debt workout plan is at risk of falling apart in the home stretch, as the “arrest” of Hui Ka-yan clouded the fallen billionaire founder’s capacity to deliver his obligations and warranties in several deals with offshore creditors.

Hui separately is also a sponsor of another restructuring agreement with creditors with claims against China Evergrande as guarantor for US$5.23 billion of bonds sold by its offshore unit Scenery Journey and other yuan-based options and obligations.

Offshore creditors holding 77 per cent and 91 per cent of those debts, respectively, have given their consent to the restructuring terms based on the most recent update in April. They may serve a 10-day notice to withdraw their support, according to the support agreements.

Apart from his controlling equity stake in China Evergrande, and indirectly its two other listed vehicles, Hui’s personal assets include US$600 million worth of the company’s defaulted bonds. He is also listed as the owner of Event, a 60-metre luxury superyacht valued at US$60 million.

The yacht was sold earlier this year for about US$32 million as part of a process to sell down noncore assets, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting sources it did not identify.

Hui agreed in March to pay the committee representing its offshore creditors a “work fee” and retained Baker McKenzie as his counsel in the restructuring process. The law firm did not reply to emails seeking comment to find out if it was still advising Hui following his “arrest”.

Houlihan Lokey, Evergrande’s external financial adviser, and Moelis & Co, which is advising a committee of offshore creditors including global hedge funds and distressed-debt investors, also did not reply to emails seeking comment.

Evergrande’s Hui was last heard from in a voice clip circulated – and verified – by the company last December , in which he instructed his executives to speed up construction to ensure that homes under contract are delivered to customers. He last signed off the company’s exchange filings in Hong Kong on September 24.

Apart from Hui, several existing and formal executives in the group have also been detained by police, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported on Monday.

Evergrande on Thursday also asked for the suspension of trading in its shares, as well as shares of Evergrande Property Services and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, without giving a reason. The three stocks would remain halted until further notice, it added in the announcement.

The trading halt came a month after the group emerged from a 17-month suspension. The company and its subsidiaries had a combined market capitalisation of HK$16.7 billion (US$2.1 billion) on September 27, a decline of nearly 80 per cent in their value before they resumed trading in August

“Hui’s legal issues are not good news for creditors, but neither do they represent the ultimate failure of the restructuring process,” said Brock Silvers, managing director at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong.

Taking the rescue of HNA as an example, Silvers said Chinese authorities seem to be following an established playbook of allowing companies fairly significant leeway to resolve leverage and risk issues, and only replacing management once patience has been exhausted.

“At this point, liquidation probably represents the worst outcome for all parties,” he said. “It’s hardly a forgone conclusion.”