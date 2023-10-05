Sunac jumped as much as 12 per cent to HK$2.31 in Hong Kong before closing at HK$2.19. The stock has more than doubled over the past five weeks in anticipation of a workout deal. Sunac Services rose 4.7 per cent to HK$2.47.

The High Court in Hong Kong approved the developer’s workout plan at a hearing on Thursday, paving the way for creditors to get their money back after Sunac defaulted on several US dollar denominated bonds and other liabilities. Creditors owning 98.3 per cent of the claims acceded to the restructuring terms during a vote last month.

The progress offers “only a slight” boost to the housing industry, said Raymond Cheng, managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities. “Eventually, we need to see sales recovery, which is very critical for developers.”

Sunac, the country’s third-biggest developer in 2021, agreed to repay more than 2,000 offshore creditors by issuing US$5.7 billion of new long-term bonds with maturities of up to nine years, US$1 billion of convertible bonds and US$2.75 billion of bonds that must be converted into its shares in future, according to a stock exchange filing last month.

It will also hand over a 14.7 per cent stake in Sunac Services, valued at HK$6.07 billion (US$775.2 million) or HK$13.50 per share, as part of the restructuring terms. This will reduce Sunac’s interest in its property management services unit to 49.7 per cent.

10:57 Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked? Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked?

Leading its peers in terms of progress of debt restructuring, Sunac’s debt workout plan could be a reference point for the followers, which have also sought restructurings. While positive, the path to full recovery may be a long way from here, according to Sandra Chow, co-head of Asia-Pacific research at CreditSights in Singapore.

“It is just the first step on the road to recovery,” she said on Thursday. “Home sales need to improve, and the company needs to rebuild its business. Until there are signs of a broader and sustained market recovery investors are likely to remain cautious towards the sector.”

Other developers have struggled to get their deals across the line as hostile creditors continued to clamour for repayment. China Evergrande, whose founder Hui Ka-yan was “arrested” last week, is facing a winding-up petition in Hong Kong later this month. Logan and Kaisa Group also face similar hearings in the weeks ahead.

A majority of US dollar-denominated high yield bonds issued by developers including Country Garden, KWG and Kaisa have been trading below 10 cents on the dollar, suggesting “very little hope” of recovery for offshore bondholders, CreditSights said in a report on Wednesday.

Taking a gamble on a basket of deeply distressed bonds in the hope of picking a winner will be “a difficult strategy to justify, in terms of fundamental credit analysis,” it added. “Even if China’s home sales improve, a rising tide will not lift all boats: only the best will survive.”