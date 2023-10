A group of offshore creditors of China Evergrande Group said they felt “left in the dark” and called for a resolution of regulatory issues with Chinese authorities as it slammed the debt-stricken developer’s attempts to obtain approval to issue new securities as “botched efforts”.

The investor group which holds more than US$6 billion worth of bonds issued by Evergrande and its unit, said it was difficult to believe that the country’s securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), would have rejected the Group’s application but for the developer’s failure to make a coordinated effort to obtain its support.

It also said it was unclear why the property giant had “suddenly conclude[d] that the NDRC requirements now present an insurmountable challenge to the implementation of the restructuring” saying there was “zero clarity” as to why such a fundraising exercise was disallowed. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is China’s top economic planning agency.

“The Ad Hoc Group implores the Group to immediately address the situation and bottom out any potential regulatory issues with CSRC and NDRC,” it said in a statement.