At a hearing on Tuesday, barrister James Wood, representing the petitioner Broad Peak Investment Advisers, cited a statement Kaisa had filed with the court saying the recovery rate would be less than 5 per cent in a liquidation scenario, according to a report by Reuters.

In a document Kaisa filed with a court in Hong Kong, the company said its cash-to-short term debt ratio is just 0.02, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The details of the document were confirmed to the Post by a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named.

04:49 Anger mounts as China's property debt crisis leaves flats unfinished Anger mounts as China's property debt crisis leaves flats unfinished

“Creditors are waiting for a restructuring update, but they do not have a concrete plan,” the source said.

Broad Peak Investment , a Singapore hedge fund, filed a winding-up petition against Kaisa in July in the Hong Kong High Court in relation to non-payment of onshore bonds worth 170 million yuan (US$23.28 million).

The first Chinese property developer to default on its dollar bonds in 2015 and undergo a restructuring, Shenzhen-based Kaisa was also among the first developers to default in the l atest property sector debt crisis , which is weighing heavily on China’s economy.

Kaisa has applied to strike out the petition, with its lawyer arguing in court that the bond contract is under mainland Chinese law and Broad Peak does not have the authority to commence a winding-up procedure in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China but maintains its own legal system.

Judge Linda Chan gave the parties 28 days to provide new expert evidence on whether the petitioner has the authority.

She also asked Kaisa to submit an update on its restructuring progress before the next hearing on a date to be decided later.

With US$12 billion of offshore debt, Kaisa is China’s largest issuer of offshore debt among developers after China Evergrande.

It had 232.5 billion yuan of total liabilities as of the end of June, including 37.6 billion yuan of total borrowings.

Analysts said China’s property market remains weak despite a series of supportive measures from regulators since August.

According to China Real Estate Information Corporation (CRIC), one of the largest property brokers in China, September’s contracted sales of the 25 top Chinese developers probably increased 18 per cent month on month thanks to a low base in August and more project launches.

However, developers’ sales are expected to drop 32 per cent this year from 2022, indicating that overall homebuyer sentiment is still weak.