Embattled Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up WM Motor has filed for bankruptcy, sending a reminder to the rest of the industry about the cutthroat competition in the world’s largest automotive and EV market.

The Shanghai-based carmaker’s petition is being reviewed by the Shanghai No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court, according to a filing published on the national enterprise bankruptcy information disclosure platform on Monday. It normally takes six months before a court in China gives its verdict on a bankruptcy case.

WM said in an official post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social-media platform, on Tuesday that it would still aim for a rebirth funded by strategic investors from around the world.

“Among troubled EV start-ups in China, WM is the most well-known, as venture capital and private equity investors placed much trust in [founder Freeman Shen Hui] and its vehicles,” said Ding Haifeng, a consultant at financial consultancy Integrity in Shanghai. “Its failure is also a rude reminder to other start-up founders and investors that the fast-growing mainland Chinese EV market will become tougher for cash-strapped players because a flood of new models will hit the market in the coming two years.”