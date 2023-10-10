Tencent and Baidu-backed EV marque WM Motor, once seen as a potential challenger to Tesla, files for bankruptcy in China
- Carmaker, whose petition is being reviewed by a Shanghai court, says in Weibo post it hopes to come back by introducing strategic investors from around the world
- WM’s failure ‘a rude reminder’ for other start-up founders and investors that China’s EV market will become tougher for cash-strapped players, Shanghai analyst says
The Shanghai-based carmaker’s petition is being reviewed by the Shanghai No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court, according to a filing published on the national enterprise bankruptcy information disclosure platform on Monday. It normally takes six months before a court in China gives its verdict on a bankruptcy case.
WM said in an official post on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social-media platform, on Tuesday that it would still aim for a rebirth funded by strategic investors from around the world.
“Among troubled EV start-ups in China, WM is the most well-known, as venture capital and private equity investors placed much trust in [founder Freeman Shen Hui] and its vehicles,” said Ding Haifeng, a consultant at financial consultancy Integrity in Shanghai. “Its failure is also a rude reminder to other start-up founders and investors that the fast-growing mainland Chinese EV market will become tougher for cash-strapped players because a flood of new models will hit the market in the coming two years.”
Currently, one out of every three new cars taking to the mainland’s roads is powered by batteries. EV sales could amount to 8.8 million units this year, an increase of 55 per cent over last year, according to a forecast by UBS analyst Paul Gong.