Hong Kong stocks rose for a fifth day, the longest winning streak in three months, before reports this week that may signal a stronger recovery in the Chinese economy. Traders stepped up bets the US will pause on its policy tightening again next month.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6 per cent to 17,949.33 as of 10.01am local time, adding to a 2.7 per cent gain in the preceding four days. The Tech Index gained 2.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 per cent

JD.com rallied 5.8 per cent to HK$41 and Meituan advanced 4.7 per cent to HK$117.60. Alibaba Group added 2.3 per cent to HK$85.25 and Tencent rose 1.7 per cent to HK$313.40. Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning gained 4.7 per cent to HK$33.35 and peer Anta Sports jumped 1.3 per cent to HK$86.90.

Aggregate financing, its broadest measure of credit supply, probably increased to 370 billion yuan (US$50.7 billion) in September from 312 billion yuan in August, according to consensus forecasts. Producer prices fell 2.4 per cent, narrowing from a 3 per cent decline in August.

Federal Reserve officials have offered less hawkish comments this week, including Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, who said policy is restrictive enough to cool inflation to the official long-term target of 2 per cent.