Hong Kong stocks log longest winning run in 3 months on China recovery outlook, bets on US rate pause
- Chinese tech stocks helped lift Hang Seng Index by 1.6 per cent, adding to the benchmark index’s 2.7 per cent gain in the preceding four days
- Consensus forecasts on aggregate financing, producer prices suggest China’s economic recovery is gaining momentum
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6 per cent to 17,949.33 as of 10.01am local time, adding to a 2.7 per cent gain in the preceding four days. The Tech Index gained 2.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 per cent
JD.com rallied 5.8 per cent to HK$41 and Meituan advanced 4.7 per cent to HK$117.60. Alibaba Group added 2.3 per cent to HK$85.25 and Tencent rose 1.7 per cent to HK$313.40. Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning gained 4.7 per cent to HK$33.35 and peer Anta Sports jumped 1.3 per cent to HK$86.90.
Aggregate financing, its broadest measure of credit supply, probably increased to 370 billion yuan (US$50.7 billion) in September from 312 billion yuan in August, according to consensus forecasts. Producer prices fell 2.4 per cent, narrowing from a 3 per cent decline in August.
Bullish options imply up to 27% upside for Chinese stocks in Hong Kong
Federal Reserve officials have offered less hawkish comments this week, including Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, who said policy is restrictive enough to cool inflation to the official long-term target of 2 per cent.
Maiyue Technology, an information technology solutions provider, rose 14 per cent to HK$1.34 on the first day of trading in Hong Kong. CIMC Safeway Technologies, a manufacturer of containers, rose 1.2 per cent to 24.51 yuan in its Shenzhen debut.
Other major Asian markets advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rallied 2.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent.