Vocal Chinese hedge fund manager lobbies for stock stabilisation fund in bid to boost confidence and counter foreign selling
- Li Bei, founder of Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center, urges authorities to intervene in stock markets to restore investor confidence
- The creation of a state-backed stabilisation fund can win back investor confidence by absorbing sell-offs that are driven mainly by overseas investors, Li said
China’s vocal hedge fund manager has called on Beijing to intervene in its stock markets by setting up a stabilisation fund and restore investor faith, which has been hit by outflows in the past two months after a barrage of weak economic data soured risk appetite.
“The key is to break the harm declines in asset prices are doing to citizens and their confidence,” Li said. “The vicious cycle has taken hold and policies need to be more forceful now to cut off the circulation quickly.”
The creation of a state-backed stabilisation fund can win back investor confidence by absorbing sell-offs that are driven mainly by overseas investors, and the fund can also make quick profits for the government because of stocks’ depressed valuations, she said.
The article was later deleted.
Bullish options imply up to 27% upside for Chinese stocks in Hong Kong
Li’s voice is seen as lobbying Beijing to directly intervene in China’s US$9.5 trillion stock markets, which have remained sluggish even after the securities regulator rolled out a flurry of supportive measures, including a cut in stamp duties and tightening of new stock supply.
Her flagship Banxia Macro Fund, worth at least 10 billion yuan, has returned 169 per cent over the past five years, beating 91 per cent of its peers, according to fund tracker Howbuy. However, the fund has lost 7.8 per cent so far this year, trailing the 5.3 per cent drop in the CSI 300, according to Howbuy data.
History has shown that a stabilisation fund may not be helpful in reversing the downtrend in stocks. During the meltdown in 2015 that wiped out US$5 trillion from stock market valuations, the government directly bought stocks through mutual funds and state-backed financial firm China Securities Finance to counter the sell-offs. But despite their purchases, the CSI 300 Index tumbled more than 40 per cent in the space of two months.
Li has turned bullish on Chinese stocks, saying in another article last week that a looming recession in the US and the end of interest-rate increases in the world’s biggest economy could trigger inflows into China and restore risk appetite.
Still, she has lowered stocks holdings to 60 per cent of her Banxia Macro Fund to comply with risk control rules after the pullback in net asset value, according to the article.
Li founded Shanghai Banxia in 2011, before which she worked as fund manager at Bank of Communications Schroders Fund Management and Shanghai Honghu Investment Management.