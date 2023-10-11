Social media in mainland China speculated his detention was linked to the company’s Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing in August, including allegations he attempted to shield his offshore assets from domestic creditors.

Saddled with 2.4 trillion yuan (US$327 billion) of liabilities, the developer is attempting to reorganise about US$20 billion of defaulted debt and claims in what is currently the largest workout by a Chinese company with offshore creditors.

China Evergrande Group, once the nation’s biggest property developer, may be living out its final days as a solvent entity, with its survival hanging precariously by a thread. A winding-up petition in Hong Kong later this month could deliver the knockout blow.

Here’s what legal experts from international law firms say about the situation.

1. Could Hui’s arrest be possibly related to the company’s Chapter 15 filing?

It is not clear from an outsider’s perspective that there is a direct relationship between the Chapter 15 filing and the speculation as to any intent Hui may have to protect his personal assets from Evergrande’s creditors, according to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

It is possible that mainland authorities expressed concerns about the terms of the restructuring in its current form, the Chapter 15 filing specifically and/or other steps associated with the proposed schemes of arrangement, partner Daniel Cohen said. Any such concerns, if ignored, may ultimately have provoked a reaction, he added.

“Without knowing the details of Evergrande’s assets and liabilities in the US and whether any US creditor is affiliated or associated with Hui, there is no sufficient fact to establish the link between Chapter 15 filing and the arrest,” said Chen Weiheng, partner and head of China practice at US law firm Wilson Sonsini.

The terms of Evergrande’s Hong Kong and British Virgin Islands schemes of arrangement, which underpin the Chapter 15 filing, were announced in March 2023. As such, a direct link between Hui’s current situation and the Chapter 15 filing per se is not immediately obvious to an outside observer, said Jeremy Haywood, who specialises in financial restructuring in Asia at Akin Gump.

“Other considerations related more broadly to the situation of Evergrande onshore, and Hui’s role in any solution may be more relevant,” Haywood said. Akin Gump has “limited visibility” on the situation and cannot comment reliably on the reasons behind the actions taken by mainland authorities, he added.

2. Can major shareholders exploit Chapter 15 protection to shield their personal assets? If so, how?

“This is not something we would expect, because the scope of a foreign reorganisation or insolvency proceeding does not typically extend to shareholders and their personal assets, unless they had been wrongfully acquired from the debtor,” Haywood said.

Even if a shareholder’s personal assets were the subject of such proceedings, “any protection (or compromise) of those assets would be a function of that proceeding and the associated restructuring plan or scheme of arrangement,” he added.

3. What is Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code? What is its purpose in the context of offshore debt restructuring?

The key purpose of Chapter 15 is to facilitate the recognition and enforcement of reorganisation or insolvency proceedings conducted outside the US. It provides an effective mechanism for giving effect to these proceedings within the US jurisdiction.

“The objective of Chapter 15 is to provide efficient resolution of international insolvency cases, to promote cooperation among legal frameworks in different jurisdictions and to protect the interests of debtors and creditors,” said Derek Lai, global insolvency leader at Deloitte.

Evergrande’s Chapter 15 filing is not a novel situation, Haywood added. It has become a fairly “common feature” of cross-border debt reorganisations that have a relevant US nexus, typically involving US-law governed indebtedness, or assets, operations or creditors in the US, Lai said.

4. What are the differences between Chapter 11 and Chapter 15?

Chapter 15 imposes a “freeze” on the assets located in the US during the debtor’s primary non-US reorganisation or insolvency process. The debtor relies on the “automatic stay” from the court, which prohibits US creditors from taking action against the debtor or its US-based assets during the reorganisation.

It is important to note that Chapter 15 includes a public policy exception, ensuring that a foreign plan will not be recognised if doing so would be “manifestly contrary to the public policy of the United States,” Akin Gump’s Haywood said.

In a Chapter 11 proceeding, the US court has authority over all assets of the debtor and its estate. The US court supervises and approves the outcome of the debtor’s debt adjustment plan, according to Chicago-based law firm Sidley Austin.

5. What prompted Evergrande and some of its troubled peers to seek Chapter 15 protection, while others skipped the process?

Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies may opt for Chapter 15 protection to pre-empt or prevent enforcement actions in the US by hostile creditors, while pursuing restructuring outside the US jurisdiction, according to Cohen.

There could be situations where a debtor decides not to seek Chapter 15 protection, such as where a scheme of arrangement has a very high level of creditor support, Cohen said. This may also boil down to practical cost-and-benefit reasons, he added.

In the case of China Singyes Solar Technologies, a Hong Kong court ruled that its scheme of arrangement, even without Chapter 15 recognition, would have a substantial effect due to its exceptionally high 99 per cent support from creditors.

6. Which mainland Chinese developers have filed for Chapter 15 protection?

Modern Land (China), Risesun Real Estate, and Chinese property brokerage E-House (China) Enterprise are among companies which have submitted such filings as the real estate market in China slumped. Sunac China was the latest, filing its Chapter 15 protection last month.

7: How does Chapter 15 affect onshore creditors?

As an ancillary proceeding in nature which relates to an offshore restructuring, a Chapter 15 proceeding in and of itself is not necessarily expected to have a direct impact on the timeline for repayment of loans to onshore creditors.

