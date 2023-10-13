China ordered domestic brokerages’ overseas units to stop opening new stock accounts for onshore investors in a bid to stem capital outflows that have pushed the yuan to a 16-year low, broadening a crackdown that has already reined in online brokers Futu Holdings and UP Fintech Holding

Offshore units of Chinese brokerages have been told to stop marketing activities to attract domestic investors, and their websites prohibited from showing content promoting new account openings and money wiring, according to a notice issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to its local branches, a copy of which was obtained by the Post. These overseas units should shut down apps, websites and counters involved in these activities by the end of the month, it said.

The CSRC did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

The move highlights the increased scrutiny by financial regulators to check the flight of capital that could further weaken the local currency and roil the securities market. An exodus of foreign investors that sold an aggregate 127 billion yuan (US$17 billion) worth of Chinese stocks over the past two months has undermined government efforts to bolster the US$9.6 trillion equity markets.

A Chinese investor takes a nap in front of an electronic board showing stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China. Photo: EPA-EFE

Chinese assets ranging from the yuan currency to stocks have been under pressure despite Beijing’s range of supportive measures to revive growth. These steps have included policy loosening in the property market where mortgage rates have been cut and purchase restrictions scrapped in big cities, and injecting liquidity into the system by cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratios and policy rates.