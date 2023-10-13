The Yeung family had offered Country Garden an interest-free loan of US$300 million to underpin the cash-starving developer, Shanghai-based state media outlet The Paper reported on Friday, citing unidentified company officials.

The visit comes amid a media report the company’s founding family had provided an interest free loan and was also in the process of raising cash via asset sales.

Yeung Kwok-keung, known in mainland China as Yang Guoqiang, 69, urged workers to ensure construction quality as he visited a residential and commercial complex on Nanping Road in Guangdong’s Shunde city on Wednesday, the developer said in a statement on its WeChat account on Friday.

The family was also selling its private jets to raise cash for bankrolling Country Garden, the news portal added, saying the information was revealed by president Mo Bin during a meeting of senior managers.

Yeung, who had little formal education and reportedly did not own his first pair of shoes until he was 17, established the company in 1992. His latest public appearance follows the September 28 “arrest” of Hui Ka-yan , founder and chairman of distressed developer China Evergrande Group , for unspecified crimes.

“Hui’s arrest sparked speculation that China’s law enforcement authorities would impose tightened scrutiny of other debt-ridden developers and their big bosses,” said Ding Haifeng, a consultant at financial advisory Integrity in Shanghai. “Yeung and Country Garden were using the on-site inspection tour to send a message to the market that they are trying to keep construction going.”

A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China, on August 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Yeung talked with workers at the site about the project’s use of high-strength thermoplastic materials, a video clip on the Guangdong-based company’s WeChat account showed.

The site visit followed a Country Garden management meeting on Monday where chairman Yang Huiyan , Yeung’s daughter, urged officials to complete unfinished buildings to ensure delivery and smooth business operation, according to a company statement. She also stressed the importance of taking advantage of the latest technologies to complete buildings.

Yang was named the company’s sole chairman in March after her father retired. He remains a special adviser to the company.

Country Garden had 257.9 billion yuan (US$35.3 billion) of interest-bearing debt as of June 30, with 603.6 billion yuan worth of unfinished homes due to be delivered to buyers, according to its latest interim report.

Its total liabilities stood at 1.3 trillion yuan, versus 1.43 trillion yuan at the end of 2022.

Country Garden on Tuesday said it failed to pay an overdue debt of HK$470 million (US$60.1 million) as home sales slumped for a sixth successive month, signalling an imminent restructuring to some of its US$16.5 billion offshore debts.

The company warned that it would not be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations, including dollar-denominated bonds, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Among Country Garden’s US$16.5 billion of non-yuan debt, one-third was denominated in US dollars and 11 per cent in Hong Kong dollars, mostly in senior notes and corporate bonds.

Country Garden and Evergrande are among the main victims of Beijing’s clampdown on the red hot property market after the government introduced the “three red lines” policy in August 2020 to reduce developers’ leverage.

Hui’s Evergrande was saddled with 2.4 trillion yuan of liabilities as of June 30, including 604 billion yuan worth of unfinished homes, according to its first-half earnings report.

Hui’s downfall indicates deep-seated concern in Beijing over the losses at companies managed by some of the country’s super-rich and the impact on China’s financial and social stability, according to Chinese analysts