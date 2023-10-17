Aito, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker backed by telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies , is offering compensation to buyers of its M7 sport-utility vehicle (SUV) after the revamped model hit the bullseye with consumers, resulting in delivery delays.

The EV brand, jointly launched by Huawei and carmaker Seres in late 2021, said on Tuesday that every buyer will be awarded 200 yuan (US$27.35) for each day of delay, up to a maximum of 10,000 yuan.

“We have stepped up production [of M7 vehicles],” Aito said in a statement on its app. “We will try our best to hand the vehicles to you with quality ensured.”

The M7 uses an infotainment system driven by Huawei’s HarmonyOS. Photo: Simon Song

For Aito buyers who ordered an M7 on or before October 16, the current waiting time is four weeks for the Plus version and six weeks for the Max version, Aito said.