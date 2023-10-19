Sunwoda, China’s sixth-largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker and among the top 10 globally, has begun receiving pre-listing training from a brokerage, a moved that brings it a step closer to an initial public offering (IPO).

In China, potential listing candidates are required to receive training about relevant laws and rules before they can formally file an IPO application with regulators. Shenzhen-based Sunwoda signed an agreement with Citic Securities last Sunday, under which the brokerage will advise it on a listing application, according to a document published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.

Technically, Sunwoda can file an IPO application six months after the training is completed. A target size for the IPO proceeds was not revealed in the document.

In July, Sunwoda Electronic, the EV battery maker’s parent firm, said the fundraising will take place on the ChiNext start-up board at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.