Embattled property developer Country Garden issued a statement on Thursday morning rejecting talk, which it said was spread across several social media platforms, that its founder and chairman had both left China.

The company said the talk has had “adverse effects”, adding that its founder, Yeung Kwok-keung or Yang Guoqiang in Mandarin, and his daughter Yang Huiyan, who is also the company’s chairman are still “working as normal” in China.

Country Garden, once the largest Chinese home builder by sales, also said it reserves the right to “pursue responsibility for malicious rumour mongering”.

The news comes as the Chinese property developer, on Wednesday, reportedly missed US$15 million in coupon payments without explanations, triggering concerns that the group could face its first-ever default on its offshore debt, which could lead to one of China’s largest corporate restructurings at a time when the country’s property crisis is escalating.

Yeung Kwok-keung, founder of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited. Photo: Winson Wong