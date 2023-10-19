China’s benchmark sovereign bond will probably halt a decline that has pushed its yield to a near five-month high, as better-than-estimated economic figures reduce chances of more fiscal stimulus that would increase debt supply.

China’s 10-year government bond yield stood at 2.717 per cent on Thursday, its highest level since May 30. The yield on the one-year government bond rose to 2.211 per cent, a level not seen since March 29.

The 4.9 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the third quarter along with resilient retail sales and industrial production data in September have put Beijing’s annual GDP target of about 5 per cent within reach. China needs 4.4 per cent growth in the fourth quarter to meet the full-year goal, according to the statistics bureau.

Global fund managers including Pinpoint Asset Management and Invesco say that the likelihood of Beijing launching additional fiscal supportive measures is declining for the rest of the year. That may provide a reprieve to the bond market that has endured sell-offs over the past two months amid a stabilisation in growth.

“The risk of a further upside on yields is controllable given the likelihood of no further ramp-up of fiscal policies,” said Liu Yu, an analyst at GF Securities in Shanghai. “The bond market is expected to recover in November.”