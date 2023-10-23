Raw-material and industrial stocks were the biggest decliners. Ganfeng Lithium Group slumped 3 per cent to 44.05 yuan and Aluminum Corp of China, also known as Chalco, lost 2.9 per cent to 5.74 yuan. Sungrow Power Supply, which makes inverters, tumbled 3.6 per cent to 80.40 yuan and Hangzhou First Applied Material sank 4.1 per cent to 26.05 yuan.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.8 per cent to 2,959.22 at the break, a level not seen since October 31. The CSI 300 Index dropped 0.6 per cent and the Shenzhen Composite Index retreated 1.1 per cent. A gauge tracking the biggest 50 stocks on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market slumped 1.7 per cent decline, putting it on course for a record-low close.

“Overseas funds’ holdings are pretty much concentrated in big-cap blue chips, so their selling is a major driver for the market’s decline,” said Yu Mingming, an analyst at Cinda Securities. “For now, investors need to be vigilant of sectors with high exposures to foreign funds and should focus on defensive ones with low volatility and high dividend payouts.”

Overseas investors had dumped 37.2 billion yuan (US$5.1 billion) of Chinese stocks via the exchange link with Hong Kong this month up to Friday, taking the total to 164.2 billion yuan in almost three months, according to Bloomberg data. The exchange link, also known as the Stock Connect, is closed due to the Chung Yeung Festival in Hong Kong.

Traders have moved on from last week’s better-than-estimated third-quarter economic data, with concerns lingering that the recovery would not be sustainable amid the unrelenting decline in home sales. Nomura Holdings warned growth would fall below 4 per cent next year.

Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai slipped 0.8 per cent to 1,631.60 yuan after reporting a 15.7 per cent increase in third-quarter profit. That compared with a 21 per cent growth rate for the previous three-month period.

Jiangsu Teeyer Intelligent Equipment, a machinery product maker, jumped 145 per cent to 23.28 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai.

Other major Asian markets fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.6 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 per cent.