Alibaba Group surged 2.7 per cent to HK$79.30, Tencent added 1.7 per cent to HK$287.80 and Meituan rallied 2 per cent to HK$109.60. Aluminium producer China Hongqiao advanced 4.7 per cent to HK$7.07, and personal computer maker Lenovo soared 7.3 per cent to HK$8.93.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.6 per cent to 17,085.33 at the close, rebounding from an 11-month low. The Tech Index rose 2.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent.

“It came to the market as a surprise; China rarely revises its budget,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “Nonetheless, I take this policy as another step in the right direction. China should make its fiscal policy more supportive, given the deflationary pressure in the economy.”

The fiscal boost followed recent measures to shore up confidence in the stock market. Central Huijin Investment, managed by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, bought exchange-traded funds tracking onshore stocks on Monday, adding to purchases in the nation’s big four lenders earlier this month.

Beijing may have become more willing to add more debt on its balance sheet, especially on-budget debt, as local governments’ off-budget borrowings have become increasingly unsustainable because of shrinking revenue, according to Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong developers also advanced after Lee said that the city would loosen its curbs on the property market for the first time in more than a decade, scrapping or halving the stamp duty on different homebuyers and sellers. Hang Lung Properties added 1.2 per cent to HK$10.20, while Wharf Holdings surged 2 per cent to HK$19.96.

Lee also proposed reducing the stamp duty on stock transactions to 0.1 per cent from 0.13 per cent for both buyers and sellers, once approved by the legislative council next month. He also offered cash handouts and tax allowances for new parents, among measures to enhance the local economy.

In China’s onshore exchanges, infrastructure-linked stocks powered gains. Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development, Anhui Construction Engineering Group and Qianjiang Water Resources Development all jumped by the 10 per cent daily limit.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.9 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped less than 0.1 per cent.