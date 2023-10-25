China’s Xpeng aims to make semi-autonomous driving technology available across mainland by end-2024
- The company’s X NGP software, currently available in five mainland Chinese cities, will be rolled out in another 45 by the end of December
- Some of Xpeng’s P7, G9, P5 and G6 models fitted with X NGP are able to navigate autonomously after receiving an over-the-air software upgrade
The X NGP is currently available in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.
“We are highly confident of our [self-driving] technology,” He said. “The expansion pace will accelerate. Xpeng will deliver on its promise to make semi-autonomous cars available in more urban areas.”
Some of Xpeng’s P7, G9, P5 and G6 models fitted with X NGP are able to drive autonomously after receiving an over-the-air software upgrade. On city roads, X NGP is capable of recognising traffic lights, conducting lane changes, overtaking and making turns.
The company said the cars’ self-driving capability can be achieved without high-precision mapping, which provides location accuracy down to 20 centimetres. By the end of 2024, X NGP will be available across mainland China, and it will also be introduced to Europe, it added.
China’s EV market sputters as reluctance to spend crashes into a slowing economy
According to Chinese laws and regulations, even in cars with self-driving systems, drivers are required to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.
The US carmaker’s technology has not been approved for use in China yet.
“The innovative advancements powering our industry-leading ADAS and new EV models help actualise the technological evolution shaping today’s EV industry,” Xpeng’s He said on Tuesday. “Our comprehensive, integrated full-stack, in-house R&D capabilities and robust mobility ecosystem continue to make Xpeng a stand-out choice for consumers looking for EVs with cutting-edge technology at [accessible] price points.”
At present, Tesla is the leader in China’s premium EV segment, buoyed by strong sales of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles assembled at the Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.
Xpeng, Nio and Li Auto are developing smart EVs featuring autonomous driving technology, digital cockpits and high-performance batteries to take on the US carmaker in the world’s largest EV market.
In April, UBS analyst Paul Gong forecast that EV deliveries in China would jump by 55 per cent to 8.8 million units in 2023.