Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Xpeng plans to expand the use of its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) to 50 mainland cities by the year-end and nationwide by the end of 2024, as it seeks to maintain an edge over rivals in smart-driving capabilities.

The X NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) software will be rolled out in 20 mainland Chinese cities next month and another 25 in December, allowing some of the company’s models to self navigate, He Xiaopeng, co-founder and CEO of Guangzhou-based Xpeng, said at the company’s annual Tech Day event on Tuesday evening.

The X NGP is currently available in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan.

“We are highly confident of our [self-driving] technology,” He said. “The expansion pace will accelerate. Xpeng will deliver on its promise to make semi-autonomous cars available in more urban areas.”

He Xiaopeng, the co-founder, chairman and CEO of XPeng, said the company would step up the development pace of self-driving technology. Photo: Reuters

Some of Xpeng’s P7, G9, P5 and G6 models fitted with X NGP are able to drive autonomously after receiving an over-the-air software upgrade. On city roads, X NGP is ­capable of recognising traffic lights, conducting lane changes, overtaking and making turns.