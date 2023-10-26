His fund returned 1.6 per cent in the three-month period ending September 30, while the CSI 300 Index fell 4 per cent and the Hang Seng Index lost 5.9 per cent.

“We are sticking to the good quality companies that have decent business modes, clear industry landscapes and strong competitiveness,” Zhang said in the fund’s quarterly report. “The valuations of these good quality companies are generally very attractive.”

His blue chip fund, which he has been running since 2018, is bigger than any other stock-focused product in China’s 28 trillion yuan (US$3.8 trillion) mutual-fund industry.

His strategy is likely to be tested this quarter as some of China’s bellwether listed companies start to drop, tracking losses in the broader market. Shares of baijiu liquor giant Kweichow Moutai , one of the most popular bets among investors, have slipped 6.7 per cent this month.

Zhang bought an additional 2.56 million shares in Wuliangye, Kweichow Moutai’s biggest rival, in the third quarter and increased his fund’s stake in Yanghe Brewery, a smaller peer, by 3 million shares, according to comparisons between the fund’s second- and third-quarter reports.

The two stocks were the fund’s second- and fourth-largest holdings by the end of September, each representing more than 9 per cent of the fund’s investments by value, the latest report showed. They fell 4.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively last quarter.

Meanwhile, Zhang cut his position in WeChat operator Tencent by 300,000 shares and sold one million shares of food delivery giant Meituan in the three-month period, the report showed. The two stocks remained among the top 10 holdings, with weightings of 9 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively.

In other adjustments to the portfolio, Zhang unwound his holdings of dairy producer Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, which dropped off the list of the top 10 holdings at the end of the last quarter. He had held 116 million Yili’s shares in the previous quarter, making it the seventh-largest constituent.

Companies undertaking corporate actions such as buy-backs to shore up their stock prices, and those enjoying the buying support of state-backed shareholders, should command higher market valuation, Zhang said.