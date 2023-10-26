ASPACE Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Center, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group (HKATG), has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s ministry of investment to develop satellites and will invest an initial amount of US$200 million in the project.

The deal signed on Wednesday means the Hong Kong firm is the first company to operate in the aerospace sector in the Middle Eastern country, Sun Fengquan, ASPACE’s co-chairman and CEO, told the Post on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh on Thursday.

“We will explore the [possibility of] manufacturing satellites and related parts in Saudi Arabia,” Sun said. The firm will look into the “holistic development of making a satellite, including the launch of satellites, in Saudi Arabia”.

Saudi Arabia aims to build its own aerospace corporation with ASPACE playing a pioneering role, he added.