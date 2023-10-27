Hong Kong stocks rose by the most in four weeks and chalked up a gain for the week after several buy-back proposals by bellwether Chinese companies lifted confidence and industrial profits increased for a second straight month.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 2.1 per cent to 17,398.73 at the close, bringing the gain to 1.3 per cent from last Friday. The Tech Index climbed 2.5 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1 per cent.

Wuxi Biologics surged 7.3 per cent to HK$47.75, and e-commerce platform operator JD.com rose 3.4 per cent to HK$101.40. Game operator NetEase climbed 3.5 per cent to HK$169.30, and Alibaba Group Holding added 3.3 per cent to HK$82.40. China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, strengthened 2.7 per cent to HK$4.14 after third-quarter profit rose 38 per cent from a year earlier.

Limiting gains, China Life Insurance slid 0.7 per cent to HK$10.66, the biggest drag on the market, after its third-quarter profit plunged 99 per cent from a year earlier as investment gains narrowed.

EV battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and air-conditioner maker Gree Electric Appliance, plan to spend as much as 3 billion yuan (US$410 million) each to buy back their Shenzhen-listed shares, according to exchange filings. CATL rose 3.7 per cent to 184.72 yuan and Gree added 2.5 per cent to 34.22 yuan.