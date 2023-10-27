Tesla China raises Model Y performance version price, opening road for Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng to chase lofty sales goals
- The 14,000 yuan (US$1,917) increase comes after Tesla reported a 32.8 per cent month-on-month sales decline on the mainland in September.
- The move could signal a shift to prioritising profit over volume, analyst says
The car is priced at 363,900 yuan (US$49,735) as of Friday, up 14,000 yuan from Thursday, Tesla China announced on its website. The company had slashed the price by 14,000 yuan to 349,900 yuan on August 14.
Tesla did not give reasons for the price hike and made no further price changes.
The company adjusts the prices of its locally built vehicles regularly based on production costs, Grace Tao, Tesla’s head of communications and government affairs in China, said on Weibo in January.
Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 43,507 units to mainland customers in September, down 32.8 per cent from a month earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on October 11.
Tesla fired the first salvo in an EV price war in China last October. It then followed up with another round of discounts in January, prompting dozens of rival EV makers and conventional manufacturers to slash prices to retain market share.
But the discounts failed to increase sales because budget-conscious consumers held back, hoping for even deeper price cuts.
China is the world’s largest EV market, accounting for 60 per cent of the global total, and is expected to maintain strong growth momentum in the fourth quarter of 2023 thanks to new launches and discounts, analysts said.
A sales boom between October and December would be enough for the country’s EV industry to achieve a lofty full-year growth target of 8.5 million EVs sold, according to three sales managers with car dealers in Shanghai. The CPCA set the goal after a slow start in the first quarter.
China’s EV makers, including manufacturers of petrol-guzzlers that are racing to migrate to EVs, delivered 4.44 million EVs to mainland Chinese customers from January to August, a 36 per cent year-on-year increase, CPCA data shows.