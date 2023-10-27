Search engine Baidu and carmaker Geely’s venture starts delivery of self-driving EV, to compete with Tesla’s Model Y
- The battery-powered sport utility vehicle JiYue 01 can run as much as 720 kilometres on a single charge and will compete directly with Tesla’s Model Y
- It is the world’s first passenger car with Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving capability which allows cars to handle most driving situations independently
The joint venture between search-engine giant Baidu and China’s top private carmaker Geely, began delivering an electric vehicle (EV) model with self-driving capabilities in a bid to take on Tesla’s Model Y in the mainland’s cutthroat market.
JiYue 01, a premium battery-powered sport-utility vehicle (SUV), featuring autonomous driving system and voice-activated control technology, is priced from 249,000 yuan (US$34,148) to 339,900 yuan, and will go head-to-head with Tesla’s Model Y which has a price tag of between 263,900 yuan and 363,900 yuan. The car can run as much as 720 kilometres on a single charge.
“We believe it is at a preliminary stage of creating a genuine ‘robocar’ in the future,” Luo Gang, chief operating officer of Hangzhou Jiyue Automotive Technology, the Baidu-Geely carmaking venture, told reporters at a media briefing on Friday. “We have high confidence in our product but we still lack brand awareness to gain a considerable market share.”
The company said JiYue 01 is the world’s first passenger car with Level 4 (L4) autonomous driving capability. Level 4 or fully autonomous driving allows the car to handle most driving situations independently, although a human driver can still request control, according to global standards body SAE International. Apollo, Baidu’s autonomous driving unit, has provided the self-driving software.
Beijing has yet to approve use of L3 and L3+ autonomous driving on the mainland roads, and drivers are required to keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times.
Jiyue 01’s self-driving capability excludes the high-precision mapping feature, which provides location accuracy down to 20cm.
Baidu edges closer to first production EV after Geely venture Jidu gets Beijing nod
Baidu and Geely, which is based in Zhejiang province and owns carmaker Volvo, set up a joint venture, Jidu Auto, in January 2021 to focus on developing intelligent electric vehicles. Jidu is 55 per cent owned by Baidu and 45 per cent by Geely.
They established Jiyue Automotive early this year which is focused on assembling cars. The unit is 65 per cent owned by Geely, with Baidu holding the rest of the equity.
Geely said in August that Jiyue would redefine the concept of smart mobility and offer self-driving capabilities. The firm said a charging network, catering to Jiyue users, would also be built. The JiYue 01 would be available at 45 dealer showrooms in 30 mainland cities.
China’s crowded EV market has 200 players, ranging from conventional carmakers, that are struggling to migrate to battery-powered vehicles, to pure EV makers such as Tesla to technology behemoths such as Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, which plan to churn out smart cars with technologies such as autonomous driving, self-parking and voice-activated controls.
Currently, one out of three new cars on mainland China’s roads are powered by batteries. EV sales could aggregate 8.8 million units this year, an increase of 55 per cent over last year, according to a forecast made by UBS analyst Paul Gong.