China’s biggest money manager E Fund Management will purchase 200 million yuan (US$27.3 million) of its own exchange-traded fund (ETF) product from the open market after a heavy fall in its book value, reflecting the heavy losses suffered by benchmark for the world’s second biggest stock market.

Guangzhou-based E Fund Management, which oversees 1.7 trillion yuan in assets, said it will buy units in its CSI 300 ETF that tracks the CSI 300 Index of the biggest stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The decision was made based on the confidence in the long-term healthy and stable development of China’s capital market, it said.

An ETF is an investment vehicle that works like a combination of mutual funds and stocks, which individual investors can buy and sell on a stock exchange like ordinary shares. These pooled investment products usually track a particular index, sector or other assets.

The CSI 300, China’s blue chip benchmark, is down some 7.4 per cent year to date after it fell last week to its lowest level since February 2019. It made a modest recovery after Beijing unexpectedly unveiled a deficit budget and announced a 1 trillion yuan bond offering to fund disaster relief.

People cross on the street beneath a large screen showing the latest stock exchange and economy data, in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE