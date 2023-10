BYD , the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, reported on Monday its highest ever quarterly profit for the period ending September, buoyed by surging deliveries and a cost-cutting campaign driven by its greater control over its supply chain.

The Shenzhen-based company, which is backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, said in a filing to both the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges, that net income between July and September stood at 10.4 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion), which is in the middle of the company’s forecast range of 9.55 billion yuan to 11.55 billion yuan. It beat the previous record earnings of 7.3 billion yuan posted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

BYD’s third-quarter profit translates into an 82.2 per cent jump from the same period a year ago and a 53 per cent quarter on quarter increase. Revenue in the third quarter climbed 36.5 per cent on year to 162.2 billion yuan.

The company said in an exchange filing on October 17, when it made a forecast of its third-quarter earnings, that it expected a record profit on the back of improving brand influence and strong industrial chain-wide cost-control.

People look at a BYD Company car, at the 2023 IAA Mobility auto show, in Munich, Germany, September 10, 2023. Photo: Reuters