Shanghai Chengtou Holding, a municipal government investment arm, is expanding its capacity for processing kitchen waste, looking to make better use of fat- and oil-laden garbage to support industrial development.

Separated kitchen waste, also known as “wet waste”, can be turned into resources such as compost or oil and methane gas for industrial use.

The third-phase of a waste-processing plant under construction at Chengtou’s site in the coastal area of Laogang in the city’s east will be able to handle 2,000 tonnes of wet waste per day, according to Wu Rifeng, deputy general manager of the project.

The new facility will start operation next year and bring the total handling capacity at Laogang to 4,500 tonnes, accounting for more than half of the city’s total at that time. It will be the largest facility of its kind worldwide when the third phase is complete.

“We are also trying to improve waste treatment technology to improve efficiency in waste disposal,” Wu said on Monday. “With a higher handling capacity, we will be able to conduct more tests on new processing techniques to develop the recycling businesses.”