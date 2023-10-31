Amer, founded by billionaire copper tycoon Wang Wenyin, is China’s 38th-largest company by revenue, according to the Fortune 500 ranking, and once boasted that it was responsible for 10 per cent of the country’s copper imports.

The departures are mainly due to the challenging market conditions, four of the people said. Many market participants, including some of the largest banks, have stepped back from the Chinese metals trade in the past year amid low margins and some high-profile disputes – including the fall of Maike Metals International, once the country’s top copper trader.

01:26 Massive sinkhole discovered in Chile near copper mining site Massive sinkhole discovered in Chile near copper mining site

Among Amer’s staff, anxiety has been further heightened by recent debt disputes that led courts to limit the personal expenditures of Amer’s chairman Wang, who is known in the local media as China’s “copper king,” twice in recent months. Both of the restrictions were lifted within one day after negotiations with creditors.

In an emailed response to Bloomberg News’ inquiry, Amer said the company’s business is being affected by severe international geopolitical uncertainties and the growing pressure on the global economy. Resignations are part of the regular flow of personnel, it said, adding that production and operational activities of the company continue as normal.

Amer said the changes in the business structure of its companies in Shanghai are a response to economic and market conditions in China and internationally. It will continue to optimise in accordance with the market environment, according to the email.

Shenzen-based Amer was founded by Wang in the 1990s, and has long been on the Fortune Global 500 list of the world’s largest companies. It had annual revenue of US$90.5 billion and profit of US$1.5 billion last year, according to Fortune.

The group now owns mines and copper rod and wire manufacturing plants, as well as other investments that range from semiconductors to marble and jade, according to its website.

Still, its trading arm has been one of the main drivers of revenue. In a rare interview in 2015, a top official at an Amer trading unit in Shanghai told Bloomberg that the company handled about a 10th of China’s copper imports.