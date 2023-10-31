Global investors abandon Chinese stocks in longest streak on record as growth concerns persist
- Foreign traders have sold nearly 172 billion yuan (US$23.5 billion) of A shares in the past three months via the Stock Connect scheme
- Investors are abandoning Chinese stocks to chase higher-yielding assets like the 10-year US Treasury whose yield hit a 16-year high of 5 per cent this month
“The Chinese government appears willing to accept slower economic growth in order to prioritise structural changes within the economy, implying a shift in focus from rapid growth to long-term sustainability,” said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok. “Increasing geopolitical tensions can threaten China’s economic growth and hinder risk appetite.”
The allure of Chinese stocks has also waned, with the yield on 10-year US Treasury touching a 16-year high of 5 per cent during the month, spurring a flight to the fixed-income asset.
The CSI 300 Index declined 3.2 per cent in October, with some of its biggest members like Kweichow Moutai, Ping An Insurance and Contemporary Amperex Technology losing at least 5.9 per cent.
Hong Kong to see new ETF launch focused on Saudi Arabia’s stocks
The retreat comes despite China’s economy growing by a faster-than-expected 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, with retail sales and industrial production both beating economists’ consensus projections in September.
The combined holdings of overseas investors, including those who trade China’s yuan-denominated A shares via the northbound channel of the exchange link, stood at 2.3 trillion yuan as of mid-September, accounting for less than 3 per cent of the total market cap.
“While northbound A-share ownership and turnover are not high, their frequent trading data disclosures have a significant impact on onshore investors’ expectations,” said Meng Lei, a strategist at UBS Group in Shanghai.
The foreign exodus comes at a time when the government has stepped up state buying to prop up China’s US$9.4 trillion stock market. Central Huijin Investment, a unit of the nation’s US$1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, bought an unspecified amount of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) earlier in October.
“Market underperformance may be reflecting concern about economy-wide deflation and much weaker nominal growth,” said Aninda Mitra, a strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management in Singapore.