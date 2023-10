Shares of Chinese solar equipment manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology declined on Tuesday after the company posted a more than 40 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the third quarter.

The stock fell by 4 per cent to 23.97 yuan in Shanghai on Tuesday. It has also declined 80 per cent from a peak of 125.68 yuan in February 2021. Longi’s capitalisation has been reduced to 189.3 billion yuan (US$25.96 billion) from an all-time high of more than 500 billion yuan in 2021.

Longi, the world’s largest manufacturer of solar equipment, said in an earnings report on Monday that its net profit for the third quarter of the 2023 financial year stood at 2.5 billion yuan, a decrease of 44 per cent year on year. It is also the firm’s first quarterly profit decline since the fourth quarter of 2018.

Its quarterly revenue stood at 29.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 19 per cent and also its first quarterly revenue decline since the second quarter of 2017.