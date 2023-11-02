China’s biggest asset-management firms are increasingly bullish in their assessment of onshore stocks given the economic recovery and appealing valuations, in another vote of confidence for the sluggish equity markets.

The economic data points to a continuing uptrend in growth, the stock valuations are below the historical average and companies are generous in dividend payouts because of regulatory pressure, building up optimism in stocks, Liu Xiaoyan, chairman and general manager of E Fund Management, wrote in an article for Xinhua on Tuesday. The content of the article was confirmed by the Guangzhou-based firm, which oversees 1.7 trillion yuan (US$232.3 billion) of assets and ranks as China’s top onshore money manager.

The sentiment was echoed by GF Fund Management and China Asset Management executives in interviews with Shanghai Securities News on Wednesday, who said China’s onshore stocks were attractive. The two firms are the second and third largest in the mutual fund industry, respectively, each with 1.3 trillion yuan of assets under management.

The calls by the biggest asset managers may provide support to China’s US$9.3 trillion stock market, which has been struggling to find a bottom after the benchmark CSI 300 Index fell to a four-year low last month. A raft of government measures to shore up stocks, including direct buying by the sovereign wealth fund and a cut in the stamp duty on stock transactions, has been offset by a record sell-off by foreign funds on worries about the strength of China’s economic recovery.

02:39 China’s economy sees a resurgence in the third quarter, beating forecasts China’s economy sees a resurgence in the third quarter, beating forecasts

“Stock price moves around values and low valuations are not going to last forever,” said E Fund’s Liu in the article. “From a long-term horizon, the best time for allocations is when the market is at its most pessimistic.”