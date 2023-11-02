South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
China stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
China’s top fund managers are bullish on onshore stocks despite the benchmark CSI 300 Index ranking among the worst performers in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: EPA-EFE
BusinessChina Business

China’s biggest fund managers drum up support for stocks in the face of record selling by foreign investors

  • Economic data points to an uptrend in growth, stock valuations are below the historical average and firms are paying generous dividends, E Fund’s Liu Xiaoyan says
  • China’s market regulator said on Wednesday it plans to deepen reforms to attract more long-term capital and boost the capital market
China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Why you can trust SCMP
China’s biggest asset-management firms are increasingly bullish in their assessment of onshore stocks given the economic recovery and appealing valuations, in another vote of confidence for the sluggish equity markets.

The economic data points to a continuing uptrend in growth, the stock valuations are below the historical average and companies are generous in dividend payouts because of regulatory pressure, building up optimism in stocks, Liu Xiaoyan, chairman and general manager of E Fund Management, wrote in an article for Xinhua on Tuesday. The content of the article was confirmed by the Guangzhou-based firm, which oversees 1.7 trillion yuan (US$232.3 billion) of assets and ranks as China’s top onshore money manager.

The sentiment was echoed by GF Fund Management and China Asset Management executives in interviews with Shanghai Securities News on Wednesday, who said China’s onshore stocks were attractive. The two firms are the second and third largest in the mutual fund industry, respectively, each with 1.3 trillion yuan of assets under management.

The calls by the biggest asset managers may provide support to China’s US$9.3 trillion stock market, which has been struggling to find a bottom after the benchmark CSI 300 Index fell to a four-year low last month. A raft of government measures to shore up stocks, including direct buying by the sovereign wealth fund and a cut in the stamp duty on stock transactions, has been offset by a record sell-off by foreign funds on worries about the strength of China’s economic recovery.

02:39

China’s economy sees a resurgence in the third quarter, beating forecasts

China’s economy sees a resurgence in the third quarter, beating forecasts

“Stock price moves around values and low valuations are not going to last forever,” said E Fund’s Liu in the article. “From a long-term horizon, the best time for allocations is when the market is at its most pessimistic.”

E Fund, GF Fund and China Asset unveiled plans over the past week to each spend 200 million yuan to buy their own equity products in a show of confidence.

China’s CSI 300 Index has dropped more than 8 per cent this year, with only the Hang Seng Index and Thailand’s SET50 gauge underperforming in the Asia-Pacific region. The CSI 300 is heading for a third straight year of losses, an unprecedented streak since its inception in 2002. It is valued at 12 times estimated earnings for the year, below the average of 13.5 times over the past decade, according to Bloomberg data.

Still, the bullish calls should be treated with caution as China’s mutual fund industry is dominated by state-owned financial institutions that need to defer to the government’s drive to bolster the stock market. For instance, the biggest shareholder of E Fund is Yuecai Trust, which is owned by the Guangdong provincial government, while China Asset is a unit of government-controlled Citic Securities.

State support for the stock market has been gaining further traction recently. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Wednesday that it would deepen the reforms at the investment end to attract more long-term capital and boost the capital market, and build the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges into world-class bourses.

Last month, Central Huijin Investment, a unit of the nation’s US$1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, bought an undisclosed amount of exchange-traded funds and increased its stake in the big four state-owned banks for the first time since 2015.

Chinese firms return to profit growth as stabilising measures feed into economy

Corporate earnings have flashed signs of reaching an inflection point, with almost half of the listed companies in China posting quarter-on-quarter profit growth in the July to September period, according to Wang Fan, general manager at GF Fund. Chinese companies are also seeking new growth drivers by ramping up investments in new technologies and expanding overseas, he said.

The recent pullback in stocks was driven more by external liquidity and capital flows will soon reverse in favour of emerging-market assets, according Li Yimei, general manager at China Asset.

The cycle of US interest-rate increases is nearing an end and the yields on US Treasuries have limited room for further upside, she added. The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark borrowing cost unchanged on Thursday, its third pause since the rate-increase cycle began in March 2022.

“The market is showing characteristics of a bottom,” Li said. “We should doggedly forge ahead and accumulate more attractive bets before the tide turns.”

Post