One of Hong Kong’s richest families, led by billionaire Henry Cheng Kar-shun , is set to take full control of New World Development (NWD) infrastructure unit NWS Holdings after NWD shareholders on Thursday approved a buyout plan to reduce the developer’s debt burden.

NWD will receive cash proceeds of HK$21.75 billion (US$2.8 billion) from the disposal of more than 2.38 billion NWS shares, which accounts for about 60.86 per cent of the issued shares, the company announced.

The company will use a portion of the cash proceeds to pay a special dividend of about HK$4 billion, or HK$1.59 per share, it added.

The disposal will “generate immediate value for shareholders, repositions the company around its property businesses, and supports its broader efforts to reduce leverage in the expectation of persistently high interest rates”, the company said.

New Metropolis Mansion, a New World Development project in Guangzhou, is set to fully open next year. Photo: New World Development

“This transaction will streamline NWD’s business and asset portfolio, bringing its future earnings and cash flow profile into greater alignment with its property businesses.”