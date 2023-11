Toyota will soon test a new electric pickup truck in Thailand, its executive said, as the Japanese company strives to boost EV sales in a country where rising competition from Chinese rivals challenges its dominance.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers are rapidly gaining market share in Thailand and have pledged some US$1.5 billion investment for new manufacturing facilities there, part of their drive to expand overseas amid slowing domestic sales.

Pras Ganesh, executive vice-president of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing, said that its engineers were working on adapting its electric pickups to local conditions and building up EV R&D capacity in Thailand, one of Toyota’s five global R&D centres.

The world’s top-selling carmaker unveiled the electric version of its popular HiLux pickup truck last year but has not yet said when commercial sales would begin.

