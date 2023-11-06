Tencent gained 3.5 per cent to HK$313.20, while Alibaba Group advanced 2.3 per cent to HK$84.75 and e-commerce peer JD.com added 4.3 per cent to HK$107.50. Gains were broad-based, with AIA Group advancing 3.5 per cent to HK$73.40 and Sino Biopharmaceutical surging 7.2 per cent to HK$3.39 to lead their industry sectors.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.9 per cent to 18,007.62 as of 11.06am local time on Monday, the highest since October 12. The Tech Index jumped 4.2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent.

The Hang Seng Index rose last week after the Federal Reserve kept its key rate unchanged, while China’s services sector expanded in October to compensate for a surprise drop in manufacturing. The city’s monetary authority also held its base rate, while HSBC and peer lenders refrained from raising mortgage rates.

“Confidence is recovering with the expectations about the economy improving,” said Shen Chao, a strategist at HSBC Jintrust Fund Management in Shanghai. “The economy will get underpinned for the rest of the year and next year as fiscal policies have been ramped up and monetary policies continue to be loose.”

The local gains come after the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly rally last week on the back of strong corporate earnings and falling Treasury yields that signalled a shift in interest rate expectations.

Traders will keep an eye on China’s inflation data this week. Consumer prices probably slipped 0.1 per cent from a year earlier in October on falling food prices and house rents, while producer price may have dropped 2.8 per cent, according to a forecast by Western Securities. Consumer prices were unchanged in September and factory-gate prices slid 2.5 per cent.

Major Asian markets rallied on Monday. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.8 per cent after the nation banned short selling of stocks, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 2.4 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent.