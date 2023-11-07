Hong Kong stocks slide from 3-week high before China trade report with forecasts showing shrinking exports and imports
- China’s exports and imports likely shrank again in October, based on market consensus, before a government report later today
- Losses in Li Ning, Alibaba Group and JD.com pull the Hang Seng Index down from a three-week high
The Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent to 17,790.94 as of 9.58am local time. The Tech Index lost 0.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.4 per cent.
Sportswear maker Li Ning tumbled 4.6 per cent to HK$26.15, Alibaba Group dropped 0.1 per cent to HK$84.75 and its e-commerce rival JD.com lost 0.7 per cent to HK$106.30.
China’s overseas shipments probably dropped 3.5 per cent from a year earlier, while imports shrank 5 per cent for an eighth month of contraction, according to the consensus forecasts by economists compiled by Bloomberg. The report is due later today.
Elsewhere, China Vanke added 0.4 per cent to HK$8.18 after the property developer said that its biggest shareholder Shenzhen Metro Group was considering a variety of tools to support the company, including taking over its urban renewal projects and buying its bonds in the open market.
Mega P&C Advanced Materials, a maker of coatings and paints, jumped 88 per cent to 85 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai.
Other major Asian markets dropped. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 1.9 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX200 lost 0.4 per cent.