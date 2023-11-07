Hong Kong stocks dropped from a three-week high before a government report that may show China’s exports slumped for a sixth consecutive month in October.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent to 17,790.94 as of 9.58am local time. The Tech Index lost 0.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.4 per cent.

Sportswear maker Li Ning tumbled 4.6 per cent to HK$26.15, Alibaba Group dropped 0.1 per cent to HK$84.75 and its e-commerce rival JD.com lost 0.7 per cent to HK$106.30.

China’s overseas shipments probably dropped 3.5 per cent from a year earlier, while imports shrank 5 per cent for an eighth month of contraction, according to the consensus forecasts by economists compiled by Bloomberg. The report is due later today.