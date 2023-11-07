The statement came after an online meeting arranged by Vanke with several financial firms on Monday afternoon, where the developer gave an update about its recent business operation and financial status.

The announcement inspired a rally in the developer’s stocks and bonds. Shares of Vanke gained as much as 2 per cent on Tuesday morning before surrendering gains to close at HK$8.08, up 0.7 per cent on the day, while its dollar bonds due June 2024 rose by 5.489 cents to 92.102 cents on the dollar.

The developer’s largest shareholder Shenzhen Metro Group, which holds a 27.9 per cent stake, said it would boost the finances of the company by purchasing some of its urban renewal projects in Shenzhen worth an estimated amount of more than 10 billion yuan (US$1.37 billion/HK$10.9 billion) and by purchasing Vanke’s bonds in the open market at a suitable time, according to a filing by China Vanke late on Monday.

China Vanke, China’s second largest property developer by sales, said it will make timely repayments of its debts after a Chinese authority, which is also its largest shareholder, vowed support to “revitalise the bulk assets and promote the liquidity” of the company.

The Shenzhen state asset regulator (SASAC), which wholly owns Shenzhen Metro, also attended the meeting, and its senior official Ye Xinming said “Vanke is an important member of SASAC” and it will “fully support Vanke when it faces risks at an extreme situation” on a basis of not disobeying law and market rules, according to a meeting memo obtained by the Post.

Yu Liang, Chairman of the Board of Vanke, attends China Vanke Company Limited 2017 annual results press conference in Central. Photo: Edward Wong

Yu Liang, vice-chairman of Vanke, said he believed that the company will “overcome difficulties with support of SASAC” despite the challenges it faces in restoring confidence of homebuyers.

HSBC analysts said in a note that the appearance of Shenzhen SASAC was a “positive surprise, as it’s unusual for SASAC to show explicit support to a specific developer”.

“The strong support from Shenzhen SASAC and major shareholder Shenzhen Metro should mitigate market concern over Vanke’s debt servicing and liquidity.” the report said.

“The representative from SASAC recognised Vanke as a significant part of Shenzhen’s SOE system, and SASAC will proactively, and has sufficient funds to, help Vanke address liquidity risks.”

The company said funding has been arranged for the repayment for debts maturing in 2024. The funds included “several billion” of US dollars available in cash and potential receipt of dividends and exits from offshore projects to raise money. The company said it is also pushing ahead with its plans to raise funds from mid- and long-term bank loans.

“With the local government’s explicit endorsement, we believe Vanke will be treated more as a state-owned enterprise but not as a mixed-ownership company, as it used to be,” said Nomura analyst Jizhou Dong in a note.

China Vanke’s shares and bonds plunged in October amid concerns about its liquidity, following defaults by peers Country Garden Holdings and China Evergrande Group, with both companies struggling to restructure their debts.

Vanke is China’s second largest developer in terms of sales which aggregated 310 billion yuan in the first 10 months of 2023, according to a list compiled by Chinese property research firm CRIC.

For October, it reported contract sales area of 2 million square meter (21.5 million sq ft) which generated sales of 31.83 billion yuan, according to the company.

Still, analysts warned against expecting the government to broaden its support across the crisis-hit sector.

“We think the latest move should be company specific and does not represent that local governments will bail out those quasi-SOE developers if they have financial problems,” said Raymond Cheng, managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities.

He said that to change investors’ bearish view on China property, two key changes are required – sales recovery and regulatory changes that will help developers especially private ones to get funding.

International ratings agency S&P said last Thursday that Vanke’s recovering sales and disciplined land acquisitions should support its leverage and liquidity, and said it expects the Shenzhen-based property developer to maintain its debt-to-Ebitda ratio at below its downgrade trigger level.

The ratings agency also estimated that Vanke’s existing land bank can support three to four years of sales at the current pace and that the company had sufficient liquidity to meet its debt obligations until the end of 2024.

“We believe the company will see positive operating cash inflow in the next 12-18 months if it maintains monthly sales at the current level,” analysts led by Edward Chan wrote in the report.