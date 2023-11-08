Hong Kong stocks swing between gains and losses before official report pointing to China deflation risks
- Consumer and producer prices probably fell in October from a year earlier, according to forecasts before a government report on Thursday
- CNOOC and PetroChina slip after crude oil prices hit a three-month low on worries about shrinking demand
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 per cent to 17,678.36 at the local noon trading break. The Tech Index gained 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.
Tencent gained 0.9 per cent to HK$311.40 and Meituan climbed 0.2 per cent to HK$115.70. Chinese developer Longfor Group rallied 3.5 per cent to HK$12.54 and peer China Resources Land added 1 per cent to HK$29.85. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp rallied 3.1 per cent to HK$24.75 before its earnings result on Thursday.
Limiting gains, CNOOC slid 2.2 per cent to HK$12.54 and PetroChina declined 1.8 per cent to HK$5 as crude oil futures fell to a three-month low on concerns about shrinking demand. Personal computer maker Lenovo lost 3.6 per cent to HK$9.23 and gold producer Zijin Mining shed 2.7 per cent to HK$11.62.
Consumer prices probably dropped 0.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, while factory-gate prices weakened 2.7 per cent, according to the consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The statistics bureau will publish the data on Thursday.
China’s economic recovery remains weak after exports fell by more than expected in October and manufacturing unexpectedly contracted. The Hang Seng Index has dropped 11 per cent this year, making it the worst performer among the world’s major stock benchmarks.
“We haven’t seen a strong recovery,” said Wang Zheng, chief investment officer at Jingxi Investment Management in Shanghai. “The magnitude of potential supportive stimulus remains to be seen.”
Chongqing Mexin Yishen Machinery, a manufacturer of accessories for motorcycles and cars, surged 85 per cent to 18.52 yuan on the first day of trading in Beijing.
Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.3 per cent.