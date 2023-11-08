Hong Kong stocks wavered before a government report that may show consumer and producer prices in China fell last month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 per cent to 17,678.36 at the local noon trading break. The Tech Index gained 0.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

Tencent gained 0.9 per cent to HK$311.40 and Meituan climbed 0.2 per cent to HK$115.70. Chinese developer Longfor Group rallied 3.5 per cent to HK$12.54 and peer China Resources Land added 1 per cent to HK$29.85. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp rallied 3.1 per cent to HK$24.75 before its earnings result on Thursday.

Limiting gains, CNOOC slid 2.2 per cent to HK$12.54 and PetroChina declined 1.8 per cent to HK$5 as crude oil futures fell to a three-month low on concerns about shrinking demand. Personal computer maker Lenovo lost 3.6 per cent to HK$9.23 and gold producer Zijin Mining shed 2.7 per cent to HK$11.62.

Consumer prices probably dropped 0.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, while factory-gate prices weakened 2.7 per cent, according to the consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The statistics bureau will publish the data on Thursday.