The founder and chairman of indebted property developer Country Garden top a list of 34 Chinese business magnates who each promised to give away at least 100 million yuan (US$13.7 million) to charitable causes in the last year.

Yeung Kwok-keung, or Yang Guoqiang in Mandarin, and his daughter Yang Huiyan, respectively the founder and chairman of Country Garden, pledged to give away a combined total of 5.9 billion yuan to land atop the Hurun Philanthropy List, released on Wednesday. Much of that was generated in July, when Yang Huiyan gave away about 55 per cent of her personal stake in Country Garden’s property-management arm to a charity founded by her sister.

The 20th edition of Hurun’s annual ranking is based on a survey of “legally binding” pledges from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023. The 34 wealthy individuals who exceeded the 100 million yuan threshold promised to give away a total of 191 billion yuan. Donations made by companies are attributed to individuals according to their shareholding.

The troubled, debt-ridden real estate sector is still the “main source of donations” on the philanthropy list, as well as the main source of wealth on Hurun’s list of rich individuals, said Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of Hurun Report.

Yang Guoqiang (centre, in black), co-founder of embattled Chinese developer Country Garden, visits a construction site in Guangdong on October 11, 2023. Photo: Handout

Su Hua, co-founder of Kuaishou Technology, secured second place on the philanthropy list as a newcomer, donating 3.3 billion yuan. Su sold a personal stake of about 1.3 per cent in the company earlier this year for a charity that funds technology development and infrastructure investment.