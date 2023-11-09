South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A customer shops at a supermarket in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province on October 13, 2023. Photo: AFP
BusinessChina Business

Hong Kong stocks head for longest run of declines in three week as China deflation data spurs recovery concerns

  • Consumer prices fell 0.2 per cent from a year earlier in October and producer prices dropped 2.6 per cent – both data points were worse than market expectations
  • Country Garden’s shares slid after Ping An Insurance denied a Reuters report citing sources that Beijing has asked it to take over the property developer
Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks fell for a third day, heading for the longest streak of declines in three weeks, after a government report showed both consumer and producer prices slipped last month.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5 per cent to 17,488.60 as of 11.12am local time. The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped less than 0.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 per cent.

Tencent slipped 1 per cent to HK$305.40 and Alibaba Group shed 1 per cent to HK$81.70. Ping An Insurance slipped 1.6 per cent to HK$37.90 after the insurer denied a Reuters report citing sources that Beijing has asked it to take over property developer Country Garden Holdings and assume its mountain of debts. Country Garden, which is no longer a constituent on the Hang Seng Index, sank 6 per cent to HK$0.78 and its affiliate Country Garden Services slumped 6.5 per cent to HK$7.25.
Consumer prices fell 0.2 per cent from a year earlier in October and producer prices dropped 2.6 per cent for a 13th straight month of decline, the statistics bureau said on Thursday. That compares with the consensus estimates of a 0.1 per cent drop and a 2.7 per cent decline, respectively.

“The data shows combating persistent disinflation and weak demand remains a challenge for Chinse policymakers,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist a Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. “An appropriate policy mix and more supportive measures are needed to prevent the economy from a downward drift on inflation expectations that could threaten business confidence and household spending.”

The worse than expected inflation data sparked concerns about the strength of China’s economic recovery. Exports contracted by more than estimated last month and manufacturing data unexpectedly shrank, surprising markets after China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter. The Hang Seng Index has fallen almost 12 per cent this year for the worst performance among the major benchmarks globally.

Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp slid 1.8 per cent to HK$23.45 before its earnings result later on Thursday. Third-quarter profit probably fell 62 per cent from a year earlier, according to the consensus estimate of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

So far, 21 companies that are components of the Hang Seng Index have posted third-quarter results, averaging a 4.1 per cent year-on-year profit growth, according to Bloomberg data. That compared with a 7.7 per cent growth in first-half earnings.

Two companies made trading debuts on Thursday. XXF Group, a holding company whose businesses include automobile rental and lease, surged 73 per cent from its IPO price to HK$1.90 in Hong Kong, while Shenzhen SNC Opto Electronic, a maker of light-emitting diode products, jumped 70 per cent to 69.95 yuan in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets were higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.9 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent.

Post