The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.5 per cent to 17,488.60 as of 11.12am local time. The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped less than 0.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 per cent.

“The data shows combating persistent disinflation and weak demand remains a challenge for Chinse policymakers,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist a Jones Lang LaSalle in Hong Kong. “An appropriate policy mix and more supportive measures are needed to prevent the economy from a downward drift on inflation expectations that could threaten business confidence and household spending.”

The worse than expected inflation data sparked concerns about the strength of China’s economic recovery. Exports contracted by more than estimated last month and manufacturing data unexpectedly shrank, surprising markets after China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter. The Hang Seng Index has fallen almost 12 per cent this year for the worst performance among the major benchmarks globally.

Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp slid 1.8 per cent to HK$23.45 before its earnings result later on Thursday. Third-quarter profit probably fell 62 per cent from a year earlier, according to the consensus estimate of the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

So far, 21 companies that are components of the Hang Seng Index have posted third-quarter results, averaging a 4.1 per cent year-on-year profit growth, according to Bloomberg data. That compared with a 7.7 per cent growth in first-half earnings.

Two companies made trading debuts on Thursday. XXF Group, a holding company whose businesses include automobile rental and lease, surged 73 per cent from its IPO price to HK$1.90 in Hong Kong, while Shenzhen SNC Opto Electronic, a maker of light-emitting diode products, jumped 70 per cent to 69.95 yuan in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets were higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.9 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent.