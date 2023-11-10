Japanese retailer Muji plans to expand its physical presence in mainland China, joining Canada Goose and L’Oreal in a bullish stance towards Chinese consumer spending.

Aiming to set up 50 new mainland outlets annually over the next three to five years, the retailer is on track to have more outlets in China than in Japan by the end of 2023, Winnie Shao, chief marketing officer of Muji China, said on Thursday.

Muji, which currently has 380 mainland China shops and 400 in Japan, firmly believes in the resilience and potential of the Chinese consumer market, Shao said.

“China is not only a sizeable market with great potential,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. “China provides a [retail] brand a sound business climate from head to toe.”

Pedestrians pass a Muji store, operated by Ryohin Keikaku, in Shanghai on March 26, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg

On Thursday Beijing reported that consumer prices fell 0.2 per cent in October from the same period a year ago, which fuelled worries about a deflationary spiral that could drag down the country’s economic growth.