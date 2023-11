Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding, an electric vehicle (EV) unit of Geely Auto , is revving up for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US after it made public listing documents that it filed with regulators.

The company, which builds premium electric cars that take on Tesla ’s Model 3 and Model Y in mainland China, said it would use the IPO proceeds to expand its product line as it competes for buyers in a hot market segment

Zeekr confidentially filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in December 2022, targeting proceeds of US$1 billion, according to two sources with knowledge of the carmaker’s plans.

A listing now would be the first major IPO by a Chinese firm in the US since Beijing tightened its approval procedure for companies seeking to raise funds abroad in 2021.

Robotic arms build Zeekr electric minivans at a factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, on February 22, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg