A listing now would be the first major IPO by a Chinese firm in the US since Beijing tightened its approval procedure for companies seeking to raise funds abroad in 2021.

Zeekr confidentially filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in December 2022, targeting proceeds of US$1 billion, according to two sources with knowledge of the carmaker’s plans.

Zeekr is unlikely to raise as much as it hoped for last year given current market sentiment. Its shares could start trading on the NYSE within weeks, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.

In its IPO document, Zeekr said its net loss in the first half of 2023 widened 25 per cent from a year earlier to 3.87 billion yuan (US$520.6 million). Revenue more than doubled to 21.3 billion yuan. It began exports to Europe earlier this year.

The company was valued at US$13 billion in the latest round of financing with investment from Amnon Shashua, founder of autonomous driving technology company Mobileye Global, and Yuexiu Industrial Fund, an investment arm of the Guangzhou municipal government. The fundraising ended in February.

Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto are the top three Chinese EV start-ups. All three are listed in both New York and Hong Kong, and their vehicles feature autonomous driving technology, digital cockpits and high-performance batteries.

Zeekr Intelligent is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Geely Auto. The group founder Li Shufu personally owns 22.93% of the carmaker, according to Geely’s latest annual report.

At present, Zeekr offers four models for mainland consumers, with sales of 92,105 units during the first 10 months of this year, up 86 per cent from the same period in 2022. The company aims to nearly double total deliveries to 140,000 units this year from last year’s 71,941.

“Our efforts are backed by our strong in-house research and development capabilities, deep understanding of products, high operational flexibility, and flat, efficient organisation structure,” the company said in a document published on Thursday. “Together, these features enable fast product development, launch and iteration, and a series of customer-oriented products and go-to-market strategies.”