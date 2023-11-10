Chinese EV maker Zeekr hastens US IPO: unit of Geely Auto seeks to expand product line to battle Tesla, domestic rivals
- The company has made public its listing documents for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
- Zeekr would be the first major IPO by a Chinese firm in the US since Beijing tightened its approval procedure in 2021
Zeekr confidentially filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in December 2022, targeting proceeds of US$1 billion, according to two sources with knowledge of the carmaker’s plans.
A listing now would be the first major IPO by a Chinese firm in the US since Beijing tightened its approval procedure for companies seeking to raise funds abroad in 2021.
Zeekr is unlikely to raise as much as it hoped for last year given current market sentiment. Its shares could start trading on the NYSE within weeks, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.
Zeekr Intelligent is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Geely Auto. The group founder Li Shufu personally owns 22.93% of the carmaker, according to Geely’s latest annual report.
“Our efforts are backed by our strong in-house research and development capabilities, deep understanding of products, high operational flexibility, and flat, efficient organisation structure,” the company said in a document published on Thursday. “Together, these features enable fast product development, launch and iteration, and a series of customer-oriented products and go-to-market strategies.”