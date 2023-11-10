Joseph Lau Luen-hung, a property magnate and one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest men, said high interest rates are forcing businesspeople to recalculate their investments and potential returns.

The Hong Kong-listed developer Chinese Estates Holdings, founded by Lau and currently chaired by his eldest son, Lau Ming-wai, stayed on the sidelines this week and refrained from bidding for MTR Corp’s Tung Chung site. The development received no “conforming tender” on Thursday but had earlier attracted 32 expressions of interest from potential bidders.

Lau held an impromptu press conference on Friday afternoon to respond to market rumours of a massive investment loss in embattled China Evergrande Group, his will and distribution of assets among his family.

“Whether it’s selling fish balls or [investing in] real restate”, it should only be done if there is a profit, Lau said.

03:11 China real estate woes: Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in New York China real estate woes: Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection in New York

But he stressed that he would not dare to buy property now. “It’s better to hold on to the money now”.