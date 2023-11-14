Tesla continues to raise prices of its cars in mainland China despite sales in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market slipping further in October.

The US carmaker said in a post on Chinese social-media platform Weibo on Tuesday that it was increasing the price of its Shanghai-made Model 3 basic edition by 1,500 yuan (US$206), or 0.6 per cent, to 261,400 yuan. The price of the entry level version of the Model Y has been lifted by 2,500 yuan, or 0.95 per cent, to 266,400 yuan. The price adjustments are effective immediately.

The announcement follows two previous rounds of price hikes in the past three weeks. Tesla raised the price of the Model Y performance edition by 4 per cent on October 27 , followed by increases to the long range versions of the Model 3 and Model Y by as much as 0.8 per cent on November 9.

“Some Chinese competitors will benefit from Tesla’s price hikes, which are expected to attract some consumers away from Model 3 and Model Y vehicles,” said David Zhang, a visiting professor at Huanghe Science and Technology College.

03:06 China’s public transport goes green as electric buses hit the streets China’s public transport goes green as electric buses hit the streets

Tesla adjusts the prices of its locally built vehicles regularly based on production costs, according to Grace Tao, Tesla’s head of communications and government affairs in China.