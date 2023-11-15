South China Morning Post
US President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, on Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Chinese machinery, textile and electronic stocks with US trade exposure seen gaining after Xi-Biden meeting

  • As US-China relations improve, speculation has arisen the meeting may pave the way for reduced tariffs and an end to the technology curbs
  • Top picks include Zhejiang Cayi Vacuum Container, Amlogic, chip maker for set-top boxes and smart televisions, and lighting component maker Guangzhou Haoyang
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Chinese manufacturers of machinery, textiles and electronics with significant exposure to the US market could benefit in the wake of the meeting between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden, analysts said as the heads of the world’s two biggest economies are set to meet for the first time in a year.
The two leaders are scheduled to talk on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday and traders said this is one of the most significant political events globally this year. The thawing of relations between Beijing and Washington has fanned speculation that the Biden administration may review the hefty tariffs imposed on Chinese imports since the trade war began in 2018.

“Given the acceleration of the mending of the China-US relations, there’s a large chance that an optimistic-case scenario for the relationship will occur after the meeting between the two leaders,” said Yang Zhengwang, an analyst at Northeast Securities. “The China-US relations will usher in a window for an easing period and we may see a narrow-down of the tariff list.”

US tariffs on imported Chinese goods average 19.3 per cent, with the punitive ones as high as 66.4 per cent, compared with the average of 3 per cent on other nations, according to Guotai Junan Securities.

Workers wearing face masks assemble electronic parts at a factory in Huaibei in central China’s Anhui Province. Photo: AP

Domestic appliance maker Zhejiang Cayi Vacuum Container, Amlogic, which makes chips for set-top boxes and smart televisions, and lighting fixture manufacturer Guangzhou Haoyang Electronic are among the top picks recommended by Northeast Securities ahead of the Xi-Biden meeting. The three companies rely on the US for at least 90 per cent of their sales, the brokerage said.

Shares of Zhejiang Cayi have advanced 51 per cent this year in Shenzhen and those of Guangzhou Haoyang have risen almost 3 per cent, while Amlogic has eased 4.7 per cent in Shanghai. All have outpaced the 7.5 per cent decline in the CSI 300 Index.

Those sectors standing to benefit from the waning of the geopolitical risk include machinery, textiles and apparel, electronics, power equipment, lighting, carmakers and home appliance manufacturers, said Yang.

On top of the thematic trades, the improved ties between the world’s two largest economies could add impetus to China and Hong Kong stocks, which are weighed down by foreign outflows amid the geopolitical uncertainty over the past few years. On the other hand, a reassessment of the levies on imported Chinese products will help cool runway inflation in the US and help its economy engineer a soft landing without hurting growth too much.

“With the China-US leader meeting as the catalyst, sentiment will probably be lifted to drive up stocks,” said Zhang Yusheng, an analyst at Everbright Securities in Shanghai. “Investors should watch those stocks that tend to outperform historically after high-level US-China meetings,” he added, referring to shares of companies that manufacture textiles, apparels, electronics and automobiles.

The two leaders who last met during the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia a year ago, are expected to announce a landmark agreement on the governance of artificial intelligence, alongside a consensus on other issues from direct flights and fentanyl to joint health research, the Post reported earlier. China may also resume purchases of Boeing aircraft, according to other media reports.

While China would like to see a reduction in the Trump-era tariffs and an end to the technology curbs, the US would want to see Beijing cut down on fentanyl coming into the US, improve military communications, and show more restraint in the South China and East China seas.

But despite the optimism ahead of the Xi-Biden summit, experts are cautioning against getting expectations too high.

Washington is unlikely to change its policy on trade, tech wars or containment of China, and Beijing too is unlikely to change its high-pressure posture in the South China Sea and on the Taiwan issue, or become more transparent and cooperative on nuclear issues, according to Li Mingjiang, associate professor of international relations at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

“Although China and the US still share many common interests, especially when it comes to global issues, there is little chance of substantial progress and most of them may be principled consensus at best,” he said.

