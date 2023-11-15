Ten Chinese companies including nuclear power generator CGN Power, medical equipment maker Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare and chip designer Empyrean Technology will join MSCI’s gauge that tracks yuan-denominated onshore stocks.

The change to the MSCI China A Onshore Index, effective after the close on November 30, also removes 45 companies, MSCI said in a statement on its website on Tuesday night.

Most of the deletions are industrial companies, as the global index compiler’s rebalancing reflects China’s drive towards technology self-reliance.

The index currently tracks 796 mainland-traded companies with a combined market value of 21 trillion yuan (US$2.9 trillion). It has dropped 7.8 per cent this year through Tuesday, as China has refrained from introducing dramatic stimulus measures with Beijing pursuing sustainable, quality growth by focusing on technology innovation and consumption.

MSCI also unveiled the results of reviews of the MSCI China All Share Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Market Indexes and the MSCI Global index series of small-capitalisation stocks and investable markets. The MSCI China Index, the most popular gauge of both onshore and offshore stocks tracked by passively managed global funds, is not subject to rebalancing this time.