Home prices in major Chinese cities fell for the fourth straight month in October, recording the steepest drop in nearly nine years, as demand continues to slump despite measures to support the market.

Prices of new homes in 70 medium and large cities fell 0.4 per cent month on month, the most since a 0.5 per cent decline in February 2015, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. Prices fell 0.3 per cent in September.

Fifty-six of the cities tracked saw prices of new homes fall last month, two more than in September, while prices of lived-in homes fell in 67 cities, versus 65 in September.

“The lacklustre home price data reflects a fluctuating home market, but it was also a result of big discounts given by developers and local governments,” said Yan Yuejin, director of Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute.

The data comes after the statistics bureau reported a contraction in property investment on Wednesday. Real estate investment fell by 9.3 per cent in the first 10 months compared with a year earlier, worsening from a 9.1 per cent contraction in the first nine months. Beijing’s measures, from cutting mortgage rates to lowering thresholds for first-time buyers, have failed to revive the market, indicating a worsening property sector.