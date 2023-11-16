China’s IPO volume tumbles 70 per cent after CSRC tightens rules to deter new offerings, boost stock markets
- Just 42 companies have made share offerings since the CSRC’s August announcement to limit IPOs, down from 105 last year
- Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges last week imposed new curbs on additional stock offerings and rights offers, banning issues from underperforming listed-companies
China’s initial public offering (IPO) volume has slumped 70 per cent from a year ago after the securities regulator pledged in late August to bolster the sluggish stock market by restricting approvals and slowing down the pace of new-share offerings.
The tightened pace of new-share sales is part of a package by the CSRC to restore confidence in China’s 9.7 trillion yuan stock market, which is grappling with a slew of negative headlines including decelerating economic growth, foreign investor exodus and rising interest rates globally. Stocks have responded by showing some stability, with the CSI 300 Index rebounding about 3 per cent from a four-year low struck last month. Support has also come in the form of a cut in stamp duties and direct state buying.
“A slower pace of IPOs can to some extent get some of the funds tied up for new-share subscriptions to flow back to the secondary market,” said Fei Xiaoping, an analyst at brokerage Dongguan Securities. “Fewer IPO sales will add to the rarity of new shares and that will improve the market performance and boost liquidity.”
The number of IPO applications handled by the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges tumbled 90 per cent from the second quarter to 30 in the three-month period ending in September, compared with the previous quarter, Dongguang Securities said in a report. The three bourses also rejected 44 IPOs in the September -October period, it said.
Administrative interference in mainland China’s IPO market is not a new phenomenon. China has halted IPO sales nine times in its stock market history, to arrest a downtrend. The last moratorium was in 2015 when, following a dramatic boom-to-bust market meltdown, new share sales were suspended for nearly three months.
So far this year, 283 companies have raised 335 billion yuan from IPOs on the mainland China’s exchanges, compared with 590.8 billion yuan for the whole of last year, Bloomberg data shows.