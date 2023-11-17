Li Auto , Tesla’s closest rival in mainland China, unveiled its first multipurpose vehicle (MPV) on Friday, as the electric vehicle (EV) maker looks to expand its customer base in the family segment of the world’s biggest car market.

The seven-seat Li Mega MPV, to be priced below 600,000 yuan (US$82,819), will also be the first full-electric model built by the Beijing-based carmaker, after a sales boom in its four extended-range, hybrid, sport-utility vehicle (SUV) models.

“We want to create a “mobile home” for household use,” Liu Jie, vice president of Li Auto, told reporters at the Guangzhou Auto Show. “The Mega vehicle will become a benchmark for the country’s MPV segment in terms of driving experience and comfort.” The launch event was webcast.

Li Auto said pre-ordering for the MPV commenced on Friday and production will start in February 2024, with delivery expected to begin at the end of that month. The MPV will also be the first model to be assembled at Li Auto’s new Beijing plant, which has an annual capacity of 100,000 units.

Staff members stand at the booth of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto, at a shopping mall in Beijing, China November 3, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Liu said the exact price of the vehicle will be announced in December.